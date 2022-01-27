Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Avnet updated its Q3 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,712. Avnet has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30.

Get Avnet alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.