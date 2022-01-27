Aviva PLC Sells 7,575 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

