Aviva PLC Sells 22,874 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,874 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in PG&E by 165.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 176,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PG&E by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in PG&E by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 156,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

