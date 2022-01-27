Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 74,666 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Tobam raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 184,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,664,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

BBWI stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.