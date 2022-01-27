Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 124.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bio-Techne by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,804,000 after acquiring an additional 53,525 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bio-Techne by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $363.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $311.03 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $453.77 and its 200 day moving average is $479.65.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

