Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.33) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.48) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.20).

LON:AV opened at GBX 434.50 ($5.86) on Tuesday. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 332.60 ($4.49) and a one year high of GBX 445.20 ($6.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £16.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 410.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 404.65.

In other Aviva news, insider Martin Strobel bought 40,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($212,628.17). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,132.72).

Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

