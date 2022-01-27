Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.33) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.48) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.20).
LON:AV opened at GBX 434.50 ($5.86) on Tuesday. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 332.60 ($4.49) and a one year high of GBX 445.20 ($6.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £16.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 410.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 404.65.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
