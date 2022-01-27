Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Robert W. Baird

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.54.
NASDAQ ADP opened at $197.46 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $162.58 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.68.
In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
