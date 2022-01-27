Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Robert W. Baird

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.54.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $197.46 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $162.58 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.68.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

