Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $197.46 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $162.58 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,940,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

