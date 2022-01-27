Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.22. 33,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,676. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.58 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

