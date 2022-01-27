AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.91 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.01.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

