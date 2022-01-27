AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $26.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on T. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T remained flat at $$24.25 during trading on Thursday. 1,154,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,756,750. The company has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.