AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,510 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 220.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

