ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$63.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

ATA has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.17.

TSE:ATA opened at C$50.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$21.67 and a 1-year high of C$52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.75.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

