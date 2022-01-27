Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $17,370,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Atlassian by 542.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 148.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

TEAM opened at $293.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

