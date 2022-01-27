Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $615.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $454.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

