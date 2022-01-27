Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as low as $2.33. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 18,016 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.29 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic American in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic American by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic American by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

