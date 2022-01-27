Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Assurant by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Assurant by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Assurant by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $150.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

