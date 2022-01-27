Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. Assurant reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $150.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

