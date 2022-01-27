Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16,546.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,295 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $44,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 584,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,967,000 after buying an additional 230,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $134.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.98. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

