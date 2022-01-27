Assetmark Inc. Has $51.85 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,071 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $51,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

