Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,902,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,377,000 after purchasing an additional 407,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $132.69 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.