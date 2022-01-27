Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $77,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

