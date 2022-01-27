Assetmark Inc. Buys 694,366 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 48.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,127,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,366 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $63,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,532,873.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,384,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383,811 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,442 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,633,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,271,000 after acquiring an additional 301,286 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 979,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,408,000 after acquiring an additional 66,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 941,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,263 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

