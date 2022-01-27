Assetmark Inc. Acquires 4,593 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $47,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 221.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

EWL stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

