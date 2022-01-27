Assetmark Inc. Acquires 18,548 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $28,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in General Mills by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,820,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,908,000 after acquiring an additional 159,837 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in General Mills by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after acquiring an additional 473,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

