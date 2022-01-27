Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.23-5.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $737-754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.06 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.71. 392,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.91. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.