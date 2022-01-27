Ashley Dunster Purchases 5,000 Shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Stock

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) insider Ashley Dunster purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($41,824.07).

Shares of LON:JRS opened at GBX 630 ($8.50) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 729.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 771.68. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 590 ($7.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 894 ($12.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £255.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87.

Get JPMorgan Russian Securities alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.