Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.80.

Ashland Global stock opened at $95.49 on Monday. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 9.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Ashland Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

