Ascot Resources’ (AOT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.65 price target on the stock.

AOT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

AOT stock opened at C$1.01 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

