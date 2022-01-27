Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,504,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263,181 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $88,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

