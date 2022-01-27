Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,302 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Biogen were worth $77,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Biogen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Biogen stock opened at $219.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

