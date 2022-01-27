Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $93.76 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $93,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $59.45 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

