Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $104.43 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 691,631 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 631,842 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $104,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 134.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $175.38 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

