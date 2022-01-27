Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 164,692 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 35.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164,692 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $110,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $149.80 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its 200-day moving average is $175.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

