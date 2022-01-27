Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.77. Arista Networks reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total value of $169,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 888,115 shares of company stock valued at $187,034,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after buying an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $117.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.