Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,300 shares of company stock worth $1,339,773 and sold 12,120 shares worth $1,173,619. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Appian by 187.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

