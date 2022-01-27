Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 988,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 381,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the second quarter worth $1,964,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter worth $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 118.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the second quarter worth $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

