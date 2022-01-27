Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $25.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

AR opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

