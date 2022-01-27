Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Antero Resources worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Antero Resources by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,818,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Antero Resources by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after acquiring an additional 392,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

AR stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.