Anpario (LON:ANP) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 800 ($10.79) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday.

LON:ANP opened at GBX 580.50 ($7.83) on Wednesday. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 525 ($7.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.60 ($9.84). The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 618.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 640.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.90 million and a PE ratio of 30.53.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

