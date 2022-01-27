Anglo Asian Mining’s (AAZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Anglo Asian Mining stock opened at GBX 110.75 ($1.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.69 million and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.49. Anglo Asian Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

In related news, insider Khosrow Zamani purchased 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £7,690.80 ($10,376.15). Also, insider John Monhemius purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £28,250 ($38,113.87).

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.