AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce sales of $76.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.91 million and the highest is $76.90 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $71.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $313.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $313.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $336.89 million, with estimates ranging from $335.28 million to $338.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

ANGO stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 477,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

