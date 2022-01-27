Andrew S. Marsh Sells 10,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ETR opened at $107.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

