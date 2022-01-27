Andrew Erickson Sells 16,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of STT opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

