Andrew Erickson Sells 16,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of STT opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $104.87.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
