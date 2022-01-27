Analyzing Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Townsquare Media and Vistas Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Townsquare Media 4.77% 59.48% 4.12% Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Townsquare Media and Vistas Media Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Townsquare Media $371.34 million 0.54 -$80.55 million $1.05 11.50 Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Vistas Media Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Townsquare Media.

Volatility and Risk

Townsquare Media has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Townsquare Media and Vistas Media Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Townsquare Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Townsquare Media currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.28%. Vistas Media Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.63%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Townsquare Media.

Summary

Townsquare Media beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. The company operates through the following segments: Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events. The Advertising segment includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions. The Townsquare Interactive segment is involved in the results of its digital marketing solutions business. The Live Events segment is comprised of concerts, expositions and other experiential events. Townsquare Media was founded by Alexander Berkett, Steven Price, Scott Schatz and Stuart B. Rosenstein in 1994 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

About Vistas Media Acquisition

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

