Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $549.95

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $549.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.83. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

