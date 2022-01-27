Analysts Set THG Plc (LON:THG) Price Target at GBX 545

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 543 ($7.33).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded THG to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on THG from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on THG from GBX 236 ($3.18) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on THG from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 440 ($5.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other THG news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne bought 32,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($87,131.68).

LON:THG traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 129.90 ($1.75). The company had a trading volume of 9,647,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,818. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.98. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 118.30 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 759.50 ($10.25). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

