Analysts Set TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Price Target at $30.67

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

TU traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

