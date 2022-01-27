Analysts Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price at $51.75

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 695,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,144. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,231 shares of company stock worth $650,261. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

