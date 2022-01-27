Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $264.72

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,621,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,522,323. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.65. PayPal has a 1-year low of $152.08 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

